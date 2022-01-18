New Delhi | Jagran New Desk: India celebrates Republic Day on January 26, annually, to mark the day, India became a sovereign republic. This year the country will be celebrating its 73rd R-day, and for the second time in a row, no chief guest will be gracing the event due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. It was on this day in 1950, the Constitution of India came into effect, replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as governing document of India.

As Republic Day is a few days away, let's refresh our memory by diving into the history and importance of the historic day.

Republic Day 2022: History & Significance

India obtained its independence on August 15, 1947, as a constitutional monarchy. However, they didn't have a permanent constitution, instead, its laws were based on the modified colonial Government of India Act 1935. So, on August 29, 1947, a resolution was moved for the appointment of the Drafting Committee to draft a permanent constitution, with Dr B R Ambedkar as chairman.

While Independence Day celebrates India's freedom from British rule, Republic Day celebrated the coming of the Constitution into force. A draft constitution was prepared and submitted on November 4, 1947, and after many deliberations and modifications, the 308 members of the Assembly signed over a period of two hand-written copies on January 24, 1950.

Also, on January 26, 1950, Dr Rajendra Prasad began his first term of office as a President of the Indian Union.

Republic Day 2022: Celebration

On this day, President unfurls the national flag at Rajpath, New Delhi, followed by ceremonious parades showcasing India's Defence Capability, cultural and social heritage. The President of India, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Armed Forces takes the salute.

Also, every year, President distributes Padma Awards to the civilians of India, it is the second-highest civilian award in India after Bharat Ratna.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv