New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India is planning to host the leaders of the five Central Asian countries on the occasion of the upcoming Republic Day on January 26, 2022. The country is expected to invite top leaders of Central Asian countries for the Republic Day celebrations. This comes at a time when India is expanding its ties with the region.

The five Central Asian countries whose leaders could be invited to India for the Republic Day celebration include Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan.

Officials familiar with the development said on Sunday that the leaders of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan are being considered to be invited as chief guests, news agency PTI reported. However, they did not rule out the possibility of selecting other options and said that the guest list has not been finalized yet.

Last year, most dignitaries from other countries were not able to attend India's Republic Day celebrations. India had invited British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the chief guest. However, he could not attend the event due to the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the UK. He canceled his visit to New Delhi three weeks before the ceremony.

Asked about his cancelled India visit, Boris Johnson said it was "frustrating" but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he had "come to the conclusion that, very sadly" PM Johnson won't be able to go ahead with the trip, BCC quoted him as saying.

"I do think it's only sensible to postpone, given what's happened in India, the shape of the pandemic there," PM Johnson said. UK's relationship with India is of "huge importance", he added.

India witnessed a huge health crisis last year due to the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic. Many people lost their lives and faced financial stress due to the nationwide lockdown.

