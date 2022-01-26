New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The grandest flypast with 75 aircraft to mark the 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations was the highlight of the 73rd Republic Day Parade on Wednesday where India displayed its military might and vibrant cultural heritage on Rajpath, with the ceremonial event this year being drastically scaled-down in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the nation in paying homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial, a monument to the soldiers who have made supreme sacrifice for the country. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs were present at the solemn ceremony. There was no chief guest at the parade this year. However, Swachhagrah, frontline workers, auto-rickshaw drivers, construction workers and labourers who prepared the majestic tableaus were among special guests invited this year to the Republic Day parade.

Splendid fly-past concludes Rajpath spectacle:

The 73rd Republic Day parade at the majestic Rajpath today ended with a splendid fly-past with 75 aircraft of the Indian Air Force, making it the grandest ever in the history of the parade. 75 aircraft, helicopters flew past Rajpath in different formations with precision at tremendous speeds. The thundering aerobatics were performed with professional skills by IAF personnel was a visual treat.

The Defence Ministry put out stunning footage of the fly-past taken from the cockpit. This is the first time that viewers could get an aerial view of the fly-past, which they had seen so far only from the ground. Of the many formations of the fly-past, the IAF displayed the Rahat formation, the Meghna formation, the Eklavya formation, the Tangail formation, the Netra formation, the Traan formation followed by Vinaash, Baaz, Trishul, Varuna (IN), Tiranga, Vijay, and Amrit formations.

Indian Army display evolution of uniforms, rifles since independence:

How Indian Army uniforms and rifles have evolved over the decades since the Indian independence was on display at this year's Republic Day parade. Three marching contingents of the Indian Army wore uniforms and carried rifles from previous decades, while one contingent wore the new combat uniform and carried the latest Tavor rifles at Republic Day Parade-2022 (RDP-2022) as a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrating the 75th year of India's independence.

The Indian Army's first marching contingent, of Rajput regiment soldiers, wore the 1950s uniform and carry .303 rifles. The second marching contingent, of Assam regiment soldiers, wore the 1960s uniform of the Indian Army and carry .303 rifles. The 1970s uniform of the Army was worn by soldiers of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry regiment, who formed the third marching contingent, and they carried 7.62 mm self-loading rifles.

The fourth and fifth marching contingents were of Sikh Light Infantry and Army Ordnance Corps Regiment, respectively, and these soldiers wore the current uniform of the Army and carry 5.56 mm Insas rifles. The sixth contingent was of Parachute regiment soldiers who wore the new combat uniform, which was unveiled earlier this month, and carried Tavor rifles.

Over 480 dancers from 15 states add splendour at Rajpath:

As many as 485 dancers of various genres from 15 states came together to add splendour to Republic Day celebrations at the Rajpath here on Wednesday. The artists performed four segments that include Classical, Folk/Tribal, Contemporary which culminated in the Grand Finale. The huge props, masks, puppets and fabric added to the splendour of the symphony.

The musical representation of India showcased its unity and diversity and portrayed how traditional meets modern, folk meets contemporary, popular meets unexplored in a melting pot of styles and rhythms. The performers, for the first time, were chosen based on an all India level competition Vande Bharatam-Nritya Utsav organised by the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Culture.

Tableau of Ministry of Civil Aviation debuts at Republic Day Parade:

In a first, the Ministry of Civil Aviation's tableau participated in the 73rd Republic Day Parade and showcased Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) and the rich dividends it has been yielding. Today, 403 UDAN routes connect 65 underserved/unserved airports, including helicopters and water aerodromes, benefitting over 80 lakh people. Conceptualized by the Ministry and implemented by the Airport Authority of India (AAI), the scheme has the objective of enhancing regional connectivity in an economically sustainable and affordable manner.

Haryana's tableau showcases its sports talent:

Haryana's tableau showcased its sports talent with a host of international players standing at the centre of it at the Republic Day parade this year. The theme of the state's tableau was 'Haryana- Number One in Sports', which also had a life-size replica of Olympic gold medal winner Neeraj Chapra in javelin throwing posture, on the posterior side of the tableau. The tableau of Haryana was divided into two parts, the front part consisting of horses and a conch. The horses pulling the chariot symbolised the 'Vijay Rath' from Mahabharat. The conch was a symbol of Lord Krishna's conch shell.

Lok Adalat tableau made its debut on Rajpath:

In a first, a tableau depicting Lok Adalat took part in the Republic Day parade on Rajpath here on Wednesday. The theme of the float by the National Legal Services Authority was "Ek Mutthi Aasman (Inclusive Legal System): Lok Adalat". The front part of the tableau showcased 'Nyay Sbke Liye', a hand gesture of fearlessness, guarantee and protection. On the rear of the float, a hand could be seen opening its five fingers one by one, depicting five guiding principles of Lok Adalats -- accessible, definitive, affordable, equitable, and timely justice for all.

Tricolour unfurled at Rajpath with a booming 21-gun salute:

The national flag was unfurled on 73rd Republic Day at Rajpath followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute on Wednesday. According to the tradition, the 21-gun salute was presented by the ceremonial battery of the 871 field regiment.

The ceremonial battery was commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Jitender Singh Mehta. President Ram Nath Kovind honoured the proud winners of the highest gallantry, including the winners of Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra. Flower petals were showered by four Mi-17 V5 helicopters flying in the wineglass formation.

