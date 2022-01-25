New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In view of Republic Day 2022, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory on the arrangements and restrictions in place for the smooth conduct of Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

According to the advisory, the Republic Day parade will begin at 10:20 am on January 26 from Vijay Chowk and proceed to Red Fort Grounds.

Republic Day Parade Route:

Vijay Chowk-Rajpath-Amar Jawan Jyoti-India Gate-roundabout Princess Palace-turn left towards Tilak Marg-turn right on C-Hexagon-turn left and enter National Stadium from gate number 1.

Traffic restrictions:

No traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on January 25 till the parade is over on January 26.

No cross traffic from 11 pm on January 25 at Ragi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the parade is over.

'C'-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 2 am on January 26 till the parade crosses Tilak Marg.

From 4 am on January 26, traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar marg and Subhash marg will not be allowed in both directions.



Suggested routes:

North-South corridor:

Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-IP Flyover-Rajghat-Ring Road

From Madarsa-Lodhi Road ‘T’ point-Aurobindo Marg-AIIMS Chowk-Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan-Vande Matram Marg-Shankar Road-Park Street or Mandir Marg.

East-West corridor:

Ring Road-Bhairon Road-Mathura Road-Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Rajesh Pilot Marg-Prithvi Raj Road-Safdarjung Road-Kamal Ataturk Marg-Panchsheel Marg-SimonBoliver Marg-Upper Ridge Road/Vande MatramMarg.

Ring road-ISBT-Chandgi Ram Akhara-Mall Road-Azad Pur-Ring Road.

Ring Road-Bhairon Road-Mathura Road-Lodhi Road-Aurobindo Marg-Safdarjung Road-Teen Murti Marg-Mother Teresa Crescent-Park Street-Shankar Road-Vande Matram Marg.

Inter-state buses

Buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium shall take NH-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road.

Buses coming from NH-24 shall take right turn on Road No. 56 and terminate at ISBT Anand Vihar.

Buses coming from Ghaziabad side will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge.

All Inter State buses coming from Dhaula Kuan side shall terminate at Dhaula Kuan.



Delhi Metro services on Republic Day

Metro Rail Service shall remain available for commuters at all Metro Stations during the Republic Day Parade on 26'Jan., 2022. However, Boarding/De-boarding will not be allowed at Kendriya Sachivalaya (Central Secretariat) and Udyog Bhawan between 5 am and 12 pm and at Lok Kalyan Marg and Patel Chowk between 8:45 am and 12 pm on January 26.

Other instructions:

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small size powered aircrafts, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft etc. are prohibited over the jurisdiction of national Capital Territory of Delhi from 20.01.2022 upto 15.02.2022 (both are inclusive). In case any unidentified object or suspicious person is seen, information must be conveyed to the nearest policeman on duty.

