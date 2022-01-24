New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the beginning of the Republic Day celebrations, intelligence agencies have warned security agencies, including the Delhi Police, to keep a watch on those people who were during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and farmers' agitation in the national capital.

Following the alert from intelligence agencies, security has been beefed up across the national capital, especially in areas near the Red Fort, said a senior Delhi Police official.

"The intelligence input suggests that people wanted in Delhi violence could disrupt the Republic Day celebration. The alert reads that some people who were wanted in Delhi violence are in touch with anti-social elements backed by foreign sources to destabilize normalcy in the country," news agency ANI quoted the official as saying.

"Delhi borders will get the seal from January 25-26 midnight. Entry of heavy vehicles will not be allowed in Delhi from five border points on January 26," the official added.

It should be noted that the banned organisation of the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has urged terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir to support it and reach Delhi to sabotage Republic Day celebration.

'Delhi Police using counter rogue drone technology to secure air space'

On Sunday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that the officials are using counter rogue drone technology to secure air space following the warning from the intelligence agencies. Speaking to ANI, Asthana also said that more than 20,000 personnel have been deployed to avoid any untoward situation in the national capital on January 26.

"Arrangements for Republic Day began last year soon after the Independence Day celebration. Delhi is usually always under terror threat, so we have to take extra caution. This year as well we are on full alert. Security agencies are coordinating with Delhi Police to keep a check on all anti-terror measures," said Asthana.

"Vehicle checking, checking of lodges, tenant, servant and labourer verification have also been increased," Asthana further said.

"A Counter rogue drone technology is being used to secure air space. Apart from Delhi Police other agencies also coordinating in securing the airspace. All agencies are working in and around Central Vista in tandem with Delhi Police," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma