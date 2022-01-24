New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday said that its services will remain affected in the national capital January 26 due to Republic Day celebrations. In s a statement, it said that all parking lots at metro stations will remain closed from 6 am on January 25 to 2 pm on January 26.

It also said that services on the yellow line - from HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli - will be partially regulated on January 26 "as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations as per the instructions of Delhi Police".

"Beating Retreat Ceremony: On the 29th of January 2022 (Saturday), on the occasion of Beating Retreat, Metro services at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations of Line 2 (HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli) will not be available from 02.00 PM to 06.30 PM," it said, as reported by Live Mint.

"However, interchange of passengers from Line 2 to Line 6 (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) and vice versa will be allowed at Central Secretariat Metro station during this period. Normal services at these stations will be restored at 6:30 PM," it added.

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, Delhi has been turned into a fortress after intelligence inputs suggested that terror organisation might try to carry out attacks across the national capital on Januarty. The Delhi Police has deployed more than 27,000 personnel to avoid any untowad situation.

"Arrangements for Republic Day began last year soon after the Independence Day celebration. Delhi is usually always under terror threat, so we have to take extra caution. This year as well we are on full alert. Security agencies are coordinating with Delhi Police to keep a check on all anti-terror measures," Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Vehicle checking, checking of lodges, tenant, servant and labourer verification have also been increased."

"A Counter rogue drone technology is being used to secure air space. Apart from Delhi Police other agencies also coordinating in securing the airspace. All agencies are working in and around Central Vista in tandem with Delhi Police," he added.

