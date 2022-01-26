New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day today with great fervour and patriotism. The day is observed to mark the day when India became a sovereign nation and its Constitution came into existence in 1950 replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as its governing document. Republic Day is celebrated everywhere with flag-hoisting, the grandeur of parades and an air show by the Indian Air Force. According to tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled by the President of India followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute.

The parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute that will be followed by the distribution of the gallantry awards. As many as 21 tableaux from 12 states and nine ministries or government departments will be part of the Republic Day parade. The parade ceremony will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the National War Memorial. He will lead the nation in paying tributes to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath. The proud winners of the highest gallantry awards will be honoured next, including the winners of Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Republic Day 2022 Parade:

- Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays wreath at the National War Memorial on 73rd #RepublicDay

- Delhi | Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla unfurls the national flag on the 73rd #RepublicDay

- Bihar CM Nitish Kumar unfurls the national flag at his residence in Patna

- Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda unfurled the national flag at party headquarters in Delhi

- Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and CM Naveen Patnaik unfurl the national flag in Bhubaneswar on #RepublicDay

- India celebrates 73rd #RepublicDay; The Parade at Rajpath will begin at 10:30 am

- Chennai | Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and CM MK Stalin take part in 73rd #RepublicDay celebrations

- Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel celebrate #RepublicDay at 15,000 feet altitude in -40 degree Celsius temperature in Ladakh.

- Jaipur | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot unfurls the national flag on the 73rd #RepublicDay

- Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel celebrate #RepublicDay at 14,000 feet altitude in -30 degree Celsius temperature in Uttarakhand.

- 'Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) celebrate #RepublicDay at 15000 feet altitude in -35 degree Celsius temperature at Ladakh borders.

- Delhi: Security check being done by the Police personnel at Minto Road, on the occasion of #RepublicDay

- Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari, PM Sher Bahadur Deuba, & Foreign Minister Dr. Narayan Khadka, extend felicitations on the occasion of the 73rd #RepublicDayIndia

