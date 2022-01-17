New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: On the occasion of Republic Day on January 26, Rajpath during the parade will witness the roar of 75 aircraft from the Indian Air Force, Army, and the Navy. All the aircraft flying past the parade will showcase India's Military Strength.

“The grandest flypast ever will take place over Rajpath during the Republic Day parade with 75 aircraft, including the planes from IAF, Army, and the Navy. This is in line with the ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrations," Indian Air Force officer Wing Commander Indranil Nandi said.

MiG 29K and P 81, Rafale among 75 others will be included in this year's show. The officer further said that five Rafale will also fly over the Rajpath in the ‘Vinaash’ formation.

The navy’s MiG 29K and P-8I surveillance aircraft will fly in the ‘Varuna’ formation. The Rafale will be seen in three formations. The Vinash formation will have five Rafale jets, Baaz formation will have one Rafale, flanked by two Jaguars, Su 30s and two Mig 29s.

Meanwhile, Republic Day will also see the following formations:

Indian Airforce also revealed its Tableau for the Republic Day celebrations which included assets like LCH armed with AT Dhruvastra missile, Ashlesha Mk1 radar, Gnat, Rafale, Mig21 on display.

Indian Airforce Tableau for Republic Day:

India will celebrate Republic Day from January 23 instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose. This year the celebrations will take place with stricter restrictions than the ones imposed in 2021 with the number of visitors limited to 24,000 people.

All the guests of the event on Rajpath will have to strictly comply with the COVID-19 advisory that includes temperature check, sanitiser, mask, and social distancing. This year India might not see any foreign dignitary as the chief guest due to the pandemic.

Posted By: Ashita Singh