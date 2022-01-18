New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: This year, the Republic Day parade is going to have the 'grandest flypast ever' with a total of 75 aircraft, including five Rafale fighters and planes from IAF, Army and Navy, to mark the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations.

"The grandest flypast ever to take place over Rajpath during the Republic Day parade with 75 aircraft including the planes from IAF, Army, and the Navy. This is in line with the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations," the Air Force PRO Wing Commander Indranil Nandi on Monday said.

He further added, "Five Rafale to fly over the Rajpath in the Vinaash formation."

17 Jaguar fighter aircraft will fly in the shape of '75' to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Navy's MiG29K and P-8I surveillance aircraft will also fly in the Varuna formation, the IAF public relations officer (PRO) informed.

India will celebrate its 73rd Republic Day on January 26 this year, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after the Constitution came into effect. As part of the celebrations, an annual Republic Day parade is held in Delhi's Rajpath.

This year too, no chief guest will grace the event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country. India had invited the leaderships of the five Central Asian nations (CA-5)--Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, to be the chief guests at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. However, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant, officials have cancelled it.

“There will be no foreign chief guest from Central Asian countries on Republic Day this year due to Covid-19. The government had sent invitations to the Heads of State of five Central Asian countries but the plans have now been cancelled,” news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

-- With ANI Inputs--

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv