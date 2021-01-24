Republic Day 2021: On Independence Day, the national flag is hoisted and on Republic Day the national flag is unfurled, here's what you need to know:

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: This year, India is going to celebrate its 72nd Republic Day. It is celebrated with full zeal and zest across the nation as on this day, the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. Several festivities like parades are observed, which honours the Indian military forces and our cultural heritage.

However, this year the Republic Day celebration across the nation will be relatively muted due to the pandemic. There are going to be several changes in the celebration. There will be no chief guest this year and it will mark the first Republic Day parade without a chief guest in 50 years.

Earlier, UK PM Boris Johnson was invited as a chief guest, but later, he canceled the trip due to the outbreak of a new Covid strain in the UK. However, this is not the first time when India didn't have any chief guest as, before this, our nation didn’t have a chief guest for the parade in 1952, 1953, and 1966.

Every year on Republic Day, people celebrate the zeal of patriotism with full energy and several rallies are organised for the festival. However, it is very vital to note the difference between unfurling the flag and hoisting it.

To be noted, on Independence Day, the national flag is tied at the bottom of the pole, and then it is pulled up, to mark the Independence of the country, the national flag is hoisted.

Whereas, on the other hand, on Republic Day, the flag is tied up on the top of the pole and it is unfurled to mark the celebration. It is done to depict that the nation is already independent.

There is another difference, on Republic Day, the celebration takes place at Rajpath in Delhi followed by parades, tableau of the states, and President's address to the nation. On the other hand, the flag hoisting ceremony on Independence Day takes place at the Red Fort in the national capital followed by the PM's address to the nation.

