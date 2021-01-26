Republic Day 2021: The Preamble to the Constitution of India is a set of guidelines that guide its citizens, reflecting their hopes and aspirations.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Tuesday celebrated its 72nd Republic Day to mark the day when the country officially adopted its Constitution. The Constitution of India, written by Dr B R Ambedkar, declares that India is a "sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic" and assures that people of the country get "justice, equality and liberty, and endeavours to promote fraternity".

What is the Preamble to the Constitution of India?

The Preamble to the Constitution of India is a set of guidelines that guide its citizens, reflecting their hopes and aspirations.

"It was, indeed, a way of life, which recognizes liberty, equality, and fraternity as the principles of life and which cannot be divorced from each other: Liberty cannot be divorced from equality; equality cannot be divorced from liberty. Nor can liberty and equality be divorced from fraternity. Without equality, liberty would produce the supremacy of the few over the many. Equality without liberty would kill individual initiative. Without fraternity, liberty and equality could not become a natural course of things," Dr B R Ambedkar had said.

Here's the full text of the Preamble to the Constitution of India:

WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC and to secure to all its citizens:

JUSTICE, social, economic and political; LIBERTY of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship;

EQUALITY of status and of opportunity;

and to promote among them all FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation;

IN OUR CONSTITUENT ASSEMBLY this twenty-sixth day of November, 1949, do HEREBY ADOPT, ENACT AND GIVE TO OURSELVES THIS CONSTITUTION

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma