New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India is going to celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26, Tuesday. This year Republic Day parade is going to be a bit different from last year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Every year, the parade begins from Rashtrapati Bhavan and ends at India Gate. However, this year the Republic Day parade will begin from Vijay Chowk and end at National Stadium, covering a distance of just 3.3 km instead of 8.2 km.

As Republic Day is around the corner, the preparation for the same is in full swings. The full dress rehearsal parade is scheduled to be held on January 23, 2021, this rehearsal parade will begin at 9:50 am on from Vijay Chowk and will end at National Stadium.

Owing to this rehearsal, the Delhi traffic police have issued a traffic advisory to facilitate the easy movement at the time of rehearsals. As per the advisory, there will be no movement on Vijay Chowk from 6 pm on 22 January till parade is over on 23 January. Also, the cross-traffic on Rajpath intersection is forbidden from 11 pm on January 22 at Rafi Marg, Man Singh Road and Janpath till parade is over.

C'-Hexagon-India Gate will also be closed from 9:15 am on January 23 until the entire parade and tableaux enter National Stadium.

The Gautam Buddh traffic police also informed that the route diversion will be placed on 22-23 January to 25-26 January for heavy goods towards Delhi. This diversion will be in effect from 10 pm on 22 January till 1:30 pm 23 January.

So, people who travel via above routes are advised to plan their journey to avoid the discomfort.

Republic Day Parade Route

Vijay Chowk-Rajpath-Amar Jawan Jyoti-India Gate-R/A Princess Palace-T/L Tilak Marg Radial Roa-Turn right on 'C'-Hexagon-turn left to enter National Stadium from gate no.1.

Metro Advisory

The Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhavan metro station will be closed from 5 am to 12 pm on January 23.

