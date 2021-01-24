Republic Day 2021: Service on four Delhi Metro stations on the Yellow line will be briefly curtailed on January 26, the transit system stated in an advisory issued on Sunday

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Service on four Delhi Metro stations on the Yellow line will be briefly curtailed on January 26, the transit system stated in an advisory issued on Sunday, ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in the national capital.

The entry, exit gates of Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan shall remain closed until 12 pm, while Lok Kalyan Marg and Patel Chowk shall remain closed between 8:45 am to 12:00 pm. However, interchangeable facility will be available at the Central Secretariat. Parking facilities will remain closed from 6:00 am on January 25 till 2 pm on January on all metro stations, according to the advisory shared on the official twitter handle of Delhi Metro.

Customary Republic Day celebrations will be held in the national capital on January 26. At the same time, farmers protesting against the three agri-marketing legislations will carry out a tractory rally in the city. Rakesh Tikait, a BKU leader, said that nearly 25,000 tractors will take a part in the 'Kisan Gantantra parade', noting that politicians won't be allowed to participate. The route will be decided by the police of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana and the details will be released by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha after a final decision.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja