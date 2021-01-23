Republic Day 2021: This year, the celebrations for Republic Day have been hit by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has forced the organisers to make several changes, considering the safety of the people.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The preparations are under full swing in New Delhi as India gears up to celebrate its 72nd Republic Day. Also known as 'Gantra Divas' in Hindi, Republic Day honours the date on which the Indian constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950.

This year, the celebrations for Republic Day have been hit by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has forced the organisers to make several changes, considering the safety of the people. Several things will be missing in this year's Republic Day parade which has already been cut short due to pandemic.

However, the Republic Day parade will also see several new things this year. So here's a list of what will be new in 72nd Republic Day parade:

Induction of Rafale jets

This year, the Rafale fighter jets, which were purchased by India from France last year, will take a part in the Republic Day parade. The Indian Air Force currently has 11 Rafale fighter jets.

Replica of Ram Temple to be showcased in UP's tableau

In a first, the tableau from Uttar Pradesh will also feature a replica of the grand Ram Temple of Ayodhya. The bedecked tableau has a sitting model of Maharishi Valmiki at the front and the replica of the temple is at the back.

"Ayodhya is our holy place and the Ram temple issue has been an emotive one for the faithful. Our tableau will showcase the ancient heritage of the town, revered by countless people across the country," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

Contingent of Bangladesh Armed Forces to feature in parade

The 72nd Republic Day parade will also feature a contingent of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, which will comprise 122 soldiers. This is only the third in the history of India when a Republic Day parade will comprise contingents of foreign Armed Forces. Earlier, contingents from France and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) participated in Republic Day parade.

Indian Navy's tableau to feature INS Vikrant

The tableau of the Indian Navy will feature the INS Vikrant and the operations conducted by it in the Indo-Pak war of 1971. Media reports suggest that the tableau will depict the attack on Karachi harbour by the Indian Navy as part of Operation Trident and Python.

Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth to become first woman fighter pilot to participate in R-Day parade

Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth will become the woman fighter pilot to participate in the Republic Day parade. Confirming the news, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that her participation marks the dawn of empowered women-led new India.

