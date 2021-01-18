Republic Day 2021: Rafale fighter jets to feature in Republic Day Parade for the first time, they will carry out Vertical Charlie formation wherein aircraft flies at low altitude.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft will feature in India's 72nd Republic Day parade on January 26 for the first time. As per the Indian Air Force (IAF), it will culminate the flypast by carrying out the 'Vertical Charlie' formation.

The Vertical Charlie formation is when the aircraft flies at low altitude, pulls up vertically and then conducts rolls before stabilising at higher altitude.

Wing Commander Indranil Nandi said, "The flypast will culminate with a single Rafale aircraft carrying out a 'Vertical Charlie' formation."

This year Republic Day parade is going to be bit different owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation hovering in the country. The number of participating folk artists and children have been cut down to 400, earlier there used to be more than 600 participants in the parade.

For the first time, the parade will be shorter that is, it will begin from Vijay Chowk and will end at the National Stadium, covering only 3.3 km instead of normal 8.2 km. A total of 38 IAF aircraft and four planes of the Indian Army will participate in the flypast. The marching contingents will also be shorter and will be in rectangle shape owing to the social distancing norms to curb the spread of the virus.

As per reports, this year only 25,000 spectators will be allowed to watch the parade, earlier around 1.3 lakh people used to attend the Republic Day parade.

For unversed, every year on 26 January we celebrate Republic Day as on this day in 1950, the Constitution of India came in to effect by replacing the Government of India Act (1935). January 26 was also chosen as the date to mark Republic Day because on this day the Indian National Congress (INC) proclaimed the Declaration of Indian Independence in 1929, contrary to the 'dominion' status offered by the British Regime.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv