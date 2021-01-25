Republic Day 2021: He also said that every Indian salutes farmers, who have made "our vast and populous country self-reliant in food-grains and dairy products".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on the eve of Republic Day 2021 and said that long-pending reforms have been brought in the areas of labour and agriculture through legislation.

The President also said equally salient but touching more lives directly is the comprehensive reform in education which was long overdue.

Here are the highlights from President Kovind's address:

19:20 pm: Though we reiterate our commitment to peace, our defence forces – Army, Air Force and Navy – are adequately mobilised in a well-coordinated move to thwart any attempt to undermine our security. Our national interest will be protected at all costs, says President Kovind.

19:20 pm: The administration and health services are working with full readiness to make this exercise (vaccination) a success. I urge upon countrymen to utilise this lifeline and get vaccinated as per guidelines. Your health opens the way for your advancement, says President Kovind.

19:20 pm: Economic reforms continue apace and supplemented by long-pending reforms in areas of labour and agriculture through legislation. Path to reform at initial stages may cause misapprehensions. However, it's beyond doubt that government remains singularly devoted to farmers’ welfare, says President Kovind.

19:15 pm: I am sure that with a view to reducing the risk of such pandemics, the issue of climate change will be accorded top priority at the global level, says President Kovind.

19:13 pm: By conducting not only free and fair but also safe elections in Bihar which has high population density and Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with difficulties of access and other challenges, our democracy and Election Commission have accomplished remarkable feats, says President Kovind.

19:13 pm: Our farmers, soldiers and scientists deserve special appreciation and a grateful nation greets them on this auspicious occasion of the Republic Day, says President Kovind.

19:13 pm: Our scientists, along with doctors, administrators and people from other walks of life, have made major contribution in containing the virus and keeping the fatality rate lower in our country, compared to that in developed countries, says President Kovind.

19:10 pm: From freezing cold at Siachen and Galwan valley in Ladakh with temperatures as low as -50 to -60°C to scorching heat in Jaisalmer with temperatures as high as 50°C – on land, in the skies and at the vast coastal areas – our warriors are vigilant every moment, says President Kovind.

19:08 pm: Every Indian salutes our farmers, who have made our vast and populous country self-reliant in food-grains and dairy products. Despite adversities of nature, numerous other challenges and COVID-19 pandemic, our farmers sustained agricultural production, says President Kovind.

19:08 pm: This is the day to also pause and ponder over the core values that Constitution propounds. These values – Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity – outlined in the Preamble of our Constitution are sacred to all of us, says President Kovind.

19:05 pm: President Kovind thanks farmers for their services amid protests over farm laws

19:03 am: Greetings to all of you on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day of the world’s largest and most vibrant democracy. In this land of ours, enriched by diversity, with many festivals, our national festivals are celebrated by everyone with great patriotic fervour, says President Kovind.

19:01 am: President Ram Nath Kovind begins his customary address to nation

18:52 pm: Meanwhile, the Republic Day parade will start at 9.50 am on Monday from Vijay Chowk. Ahead of the parade, the wreath laying function will take place at 9 am at the National War Memorial.

18:48 pm: Ahead of his address, President Kovind awarded Tatrakshak medals for Distinguished Service to two Indian Coast Guard personnel, Gallantry to four personnel and Meritorious Service to two personnel.

18:46 pm: President Kovind's address will also be broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan.

18:35 pm: President Ram Nath Kovind to address nation today at 7 pm.

