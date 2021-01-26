Republic Day 2021: Every year, PM Modi adds a dash of colour with a unique turban style on Republic Day celebrations. So, here we have brought to you his all unique pagdi style that he wore on the occasion:

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi never fails to woo people with his choice of turbans on the occasion of Republic Day and Independence Day. Continuing his 'turban tradition,' this Republic Day, PM Modi wore a special turban which is a gift from a royal family of Jamnagar in Gujarat.

PM Modi paired the bright-coloured 'Halari pagh' with a grey jacket and cream coloured shawl. He was spotted wearing the turban while he paid homage to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial on Republic Day.

Every year, PM Modi adds a dash of colour with a unique turban style on Republic Day celebrations. So, here we have brought to you his all unique pagdi style that he wore on the occasion:

Republic Day 2020

PM Modi was spotted wearing saffron bhandhej's pagdi on the 71st Republic Day. He paired the pagdi with traditional pyjama kurta, he completed his look with a blue colour jacket.

Republic Day 2019

On the 70th Republic Day, PM Modi wore a yellow turban which had a red tail and dash of green and golden dots. He paired the pagdi in his trademark style.

Republic Day 2018

On the occasion of 69th Republic Day, PM Modi sported multi colour pagdi with a multi-hued pocket square. Dressed in his trademark style cream kurta and black turtle neck jacket.

Republic Day 2017

On 68th Republic Day, PM Modi was spotted wearing pink colour pagdi with a border and criss-cross lines in a silver hue. This was one of the Modi's fresh look so far.

Republic Day 2016

This year, PM Modi opted for plain bright yellow turban with red colour strips. He paired his turban with staple full-sleeves jacket.

Republic Day 2015

For his maiden Republic Day, PM Modi opted for a peacock style multi-coloured turban and paired the bandhani print turban with a black suit.

