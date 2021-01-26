Republic Day 2021 LIVE: Also known as 'Gantantra Divas', Republic Day is celebrated across India to mark the day when the country adopted its Constitution, replacing the Government of India Act (1935).

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With many firsts on the cards, India will be celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today. On this special occasion, a grand parade displaying India's military might and cultural diversity will be organised today in the national capital.

However, this year, the celebrations for Republic Day have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic which has forced the organisers to impose several restrictions in Delhi. Following coronavirus protocols, only 25,000 people will be allowed to witness the grand Republic Day parade today that has been cut short this year.

Here are the LIVE updates from the Republic Day 2021 Parade from Delhi:

9:49 am: PM Modi signs the ceremonial book at National War Memorial in India Gate.

9:43 am: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unfurles Tricolour at his residence.

9:36 am: PM Modi pays tributes to national heroes at National War Memorial

9:12 am: Just In: Mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended across Kashmir valley as a security measure, reports ANI.

9:08 am: Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the prestigious Padma Awards. Through People’s Padma, Modi government is honouring the exceptional work of common people. May these awardees continue to serve the society and humanity with same passion, says Amit Shah.

9:05 am: Spectators at Delhi's Rajpath seated following strict social distancing protocols due to COVID-19.

8:37 am: ITBP jawans celebrate Republic Day at a high-altitude Border Outpost in Ladakh.

8:37 am: BJP President JP Nadda unfurls national flag at party headquarters.

8:25 am: United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who could not come for Republic Day Parade, greets India.

"I was hugely looking forward to joining you for this important occasion at the kind invitation of my friend Prime Minister Modi, alas our common struggle against Covid has kept me in London," he said in a video message.

8:04 am: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoists Tricolour at his residence in Jaipur.

8:02 am: Uttarakhand: 'Shivalinga' at Chandreshwar Mahadev Temple in Rishikesh has been decorated in the colours of the Tricolour.

7:34 am: Final preparations underway at Rajpath for Republic Day parade.

7:28 am: PM Modi greets nation on 72nd 'Gantantra Divas'. "Wishing all the people of India a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!" he tweeted.

7:20 am: This year, the Republic Day parade will be led by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, Ati Vishisth Seva medal, General Officer Commanding Delhi Area. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area will be the Parade Second-in-Command.

7:19 am: As per the tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute.

7:18 am: The Republic Day parade will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial in the city-state.

