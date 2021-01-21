Republic Day 2021: On Republic Day, a grand parade is organised at the Rajpath in New Delhi to showcase the country's defence capabilities, diversity and rich cultural heritage.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday this year. Also known as 'Gantra Divas', Republic Days honours the date on which the Indian constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950.

On Republic Day, a grand parade is organised at the Rajpath in New Delhi to showcase the country's defence capabilities, diversity and rich cultural heritage. The grand parade begins from the gates of the Rashtrapati Bhavan and ends at India Gate.

However, the Republic Day parade this year will be slightly different because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The parade will reportedly begin from Vijay Chowk and end at National Stadium, covering a distance of just 3.3 kms instead of 8.2 kms.

Looking at the pandemic, the security officials will only allow 25,000 spectators to witness the Republic Day parade. Here it is noteworthy to mention that people with co-morbidities and children below 15 won't be allowed as spectators.

No chief guests

For a first in 55 years, India will not have a foreign dignity as a chief guest at the Republic Day parade. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had earlier accepted the invitation for the parade but cancelled his visit amid fears over the new strain of COVID-19 infection.

"Due to the global COVID-19 situation, it has been decided that this year there will not be any foreign head of state or government as the chief guest for our Republic Day event," said MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.

Bangladeshi forces to take part in parade

Bangladesh Armed Forces, which fought and bled together with their Indian counterparts 50 years ago, will also participate in the Republic Day parade. A contingent of 122 proud personnel of the Bangladesh Armed Forces has departed for India in a specially-sent IAF C-17 aircraft, the Indian High Commission said in a press note.

It is the third time in India's history that any foreign military contingent has been invited to participate in the Republic Day parade. Earlier, contingents from France and the UAE have participated.

Shorter contingents

Media reports suggest that contingents of armed forces and paramilitary forces will be shorter this year due to the pandemic. Reports also suggest that the soldiers participating in the parade will be kept inside a bio bubble to check the spread of novel coronavirus.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma