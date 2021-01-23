Republic Day 2021: On this day, several festivities take place in New Delhi in which a mammoth parade that is watched by everyone around the country on their television sets takes place.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Every year, January 26 is celebrated in India as Republic Day. On this day, the celebration takes place to commemorate the day when our constitution came into effect back in 1950. This day is celebrated with full fervor and enthusiasm.

On this day, several festivities take place in New Delhi in which a mammoth parade that is watched by everyone around the country on their television sets takes place. The national flag is hoisted on this day with pride, the nation’s spirit, and ethos.

However, our national flag has undergone a lot of transformation until it was adopted in its current state on July 22, 1947. For the unknown, the current tricolored Indian National flag was designed by Pingali Venkayya of Macchilipatnam in 1916.

The National Flag has gone through many changes, and Pingali Venkayya is credited for its rudimentary design. But before, this, our flag had other versions. It is said that the first national flag in India is said to have been hoisted on August 7, 1906, in the Parsee Bagan Square (Green Park) in Kolkata. The flag was made with three horizontal stripes of red, yellow, and green.

After this, in the same year, Cama, Veer Savarkar, and Shyamji Krishna Varma came forward with the new design of the flag. This flag was known as the Cama flag, this exhibited at the socialist conference in Berlin. This flag was tricolored, the top strip had only one lotus and seven stars denoting ‘Saptarishi’ and the colour saffron was introduced in the top panel while green occupied the bottom strip. This flag also had the words 'Vande Mataram' in it.

In 1917, the third flag came, it was designed by Annie Besant & Lokmanya Tilak during the Home Rule Movement. This flag had specifications like five red and four green horizontal strips arranged alternately. In this flag, a symbol of Union Jack was present at the top left corner. There was also a white crescent and star opposite to it on the right corner.

In 1921, Mahatma Gandhi was visiting Vijayawada, on his way he met a man named Pingali Vankayya who was designing a flag and it had colors red and green to represent the two major religious communities in India. However, after listening to him, he gave a piece of advice to him to add the white colour to the flag in order to represent all the other communities that resided within the nation. He also suggested the addition of the ’Spinning Wheel’ or the Charkha.

It was in the year 1931 that the history-changing period came for our tricolor flag, Venkayya came forward and redesigned the flag and at that time, the color red was replaced with saffron and placed at the top. The white and green stripes were retained as the center and the bottom panel, respectively. The symbol of Gandhiji’s Charkha was placed at the centre of the flag.

Finally, in 1947, the current tricolor flag came. In this flag, the colors remained the same, the sequence of the color also remained the same. Only the symbol of the Spinning Wheel or Charkha was replaced by Ashoka’s Dharma Charkha as the emblem on the white stripe of the flag. It was on July 22, 1947, that the Constituent Assembly adopted it as independent India’s National Flag.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma