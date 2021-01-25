New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: With only a day left for the tractor rally, the interstate and local buses have temporarily suspended their services from Anand Vihar ISBT from 6 am to 6 pm on January 26. The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) reported that Interstate buses plying from here will run from Sarai Kale Khan.

The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) has said that the interstate buses and local buses will not be operational from Anand Vihar ISBT on Republic Day due to the tractor rally of farmers.

Ahead of the tractor rally, the Delhi Police is making all the arrangements to keep the tight security for the parade as there are inputs about the possible attempt to disrupt the rally. Delhi police on Sunday allowed the farmers protesting against the three farm laws to hold the tractor rally on January 26.

The police issued guidelines for the farmers and have said that the farmers will be allowed to enter the national capital from three routes -- Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders.

They further said that the rally will be conducted after the Republic Day Celebration ends as "barricades and other security arrangements will be removed" till then.

On the other hand, the farmer unions have also issued guidelines for protesters taking part in the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade'. In the guideline, they have stated that the entire route of the rally will be 63 kilometers long.

It further added that the farmer leaders will be at the front in their cars and no one will try and stop midway without a valid reason. Adding to that, the guideline stated that tractors will carry a tricolour and there will be folk music and patriotic songs, and only five people per tractor will be allowed.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma