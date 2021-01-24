Republic Day 2021: Written and composed by Rabindranath Tagore, Jana Gana Mana is the first stanza of the song Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata that was adopted as the national anthem of India.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Republic Day is one of the most important days in the history of India as the Constitution of the country was adopted on this day. Special parades are organised to show India's diverse culture and heritage on January 26 each year to celebrate Republic Day. However, January 24 is as important as January 26 as the country on this day in 1950 adopted Jana Gana Mana as its national anthem.

Written and composed by Rabindranath Tagore, Jana Gana Mana is the first stanza of the song Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata that was adopted as the national anthem of India. Notably, Tagore is the only person in the world who has composed the national anthem of two countries -- India and Bangladesh.

Jana Gana Mana was first sung in 1911

Jana Gana Mana, which has a formal rendition of 52 seconds, was first sung on December 27, 1911, at the Calcutta session of the Congress. In 1919, Tagore had made some changes in the song which is being sung as national anthem even today.

Why Jana Gana Mana was adopted as India's national anthem?

Subhash Chandra Bose, who was the founder of the Indian National Army, had selected Jana Gana Mana as the national anthem of independent India when he was in Germany.

Years later, the first Prime Minister of independent India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru unfurled the tricolour in Red Fort on August 15, 1947, and invited Captain Thankuri of the Indian National Army to play with his orchestra group. Impressed with its popularity, the government adopted Jana Gana Mana as the national anthem of the country.

"I consulted the various Governors of Provinces and asked them to confer with their Premiers (as the Chief Ministers were addressed at that time). Their replies almost unanimously support Jana Gana Mana…," said former PM Nehru.

Interestingly, 'Vande Mataram' was also adopted as India's national song on this day in 1950.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma