New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of 72nd Republic Day, the Delhi Police has issued an advisory and said that people will be allowed to watch the parade at Rajpath only on the "production of an invitation card or a ticket".

Noting that children below 15 and people with co-morbidities won't be allowed at the event, the Delhi Police has also asked people not to carry iPads, iPods, palm-top computers, bags, briefcases, pins, eatables, cameras, binoculars and handicams at the parade.

"This year, Entry to RDC-2021 will be strictly through Invitation Card/ Ticket only! All those, who don't have valid Invitation Card/ Ticket are advised to watch live program at home. Children below 15 years age are not allowed to RDC-2021 at Rajpath," it said.

This year, the celebrations for Republic Day have been hit because of the coronavirus pandemic which has forced the authorities and organisers to restrict the number of attendees at the parade to just 25,000. The route of the parade has also been cut down and it will begin from Vijay Chowk this year and end at National Stadium, covering a distance of 3.3 kms instead of 8.2 kms.

How can I book tickets for Republic Day 2021?

Generally, the sale of tickets for Republic Day parade begins from January 7. The sale, however, began this year from January 14 because of the COVID-19 crisis. The sale of tickets will take place at Sena Bhawan (Gate 2), Shastri Bhawan (near Gate 3), Jamnagar House (opposite India Gate) and Parliament House Reception Office this year.

Here it is noteworthy to mention that the ticket counters are open from 10 am to 12.30 pm and from 2 pm to 4.30 pm daily.

What about the prices of tickets?

For reserved seats, people will have to pay Rs 500. On the other hand, unreserved seats cost Rs 100, Rs 50 and Rs 20. Notably, reserved seats are available only in limited numbers.

It should be noted that the seating is provided on a "first come first serve" basis for unreserved tickets.

What can I carry during the Republic Day 2021 parade?

The invitees have been advised by the Delhi Police not to carry remote-controlled car keys (will be deposited at the facilitation counter), arms and ammunition, thermos flasks, water bottles, cigarettes, bidis, matchboxes, lighters, knives, razors, scissors, blades, wire pluckers, screwdrivers, alcohol, perfume spray, cans, daggers, swords, sharp-edged materials, fireworks, inflammable items, umbrellas, replica firearms or toy guns, tear guns, stun guns and explosives in any form.

