Republic Day 2021: The parade rehearsals will start from Vijay Chowk and pass through Amar Jawan Jyoti Tilak Marg Radial Road, turn right on the 'C'-Hexagon and then turn left and enter the National Stadium.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rehearsals for the Republic Day 2021 Parade have started from last week and the traffic advisories on the rehearsal days have also been issued by the Traffic Police. In view of the full-dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade, diversions on several key routes have been put in place for January 22-23 and January 25-26 for heavy vehicles travelling from Noida to Delhi.

Restrictions for Traffic Routes:

As per the advisory issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police, movement of heavy vehicles will be completely banned of DND Flyway, Kalindi Kunj road, while the Chilla border route will remain out of service due to the ongoing farmers' protest. The diversions will remain in place from 10 pm on January 22 and will continue till 1:30 pm on January 23. The same timings will be followed during the restrictions on January 25 and 26.

The movement of heavy carriers will remain banned via the alternative New Ashok Nagar and Kondli routes too during this diversion period, however, there will be no restriction on light vehicles on any route during this period.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory for the full dress rehearsals of the Republic Day Parade. The parade rehearsal will start at 9:50 am on Saturday from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to the National Stadium.

As per the advisory, traffic movement on certain roads leading to the parade's route will be restricted, and no traffic will be allowed on Vijay Chowk from 6 pm on Friday till the rehearsal is over on Saturday. The parade rehearsals will start from Vijay Chowk along Rajpath and pass through Amar Jawan Jyoti-India Gate-Princess Palace- Tilak Marg Radial Road, turn right on the 'C'-Hexagon and then turn left and enter the National Stadium from Gate No-1.

No cross traffic will be allowed on Rajpath intersections from 11 pm on Friday at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road till the parade is over. The 'C'-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9:15 am on Saturday till the entire parade and tableaux enter the National Stadium. Road users are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the route of the parade, from 9 am to 12:30 pm for their own convenience, the advisory said.

Restrictions for Bus Routes:

Movement of city buses will be curtailed at Shivaji Stadium, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, Kamla Market, Delhi Sachivalaya (IGI Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazaar), Mori Gate and ISBT Kashmir Gate. Buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium shall take NH-9, NH-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road.

While buses coming from NH-9 and NH-24 shall take a right turn on Road No-56 and terminate at the ISBT Anand Vihar, the advisory stated. It said that buses coming from Ghaziabad will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge while all inter-state buses coming from Dhaula Kuan side shall terminate at Dhaula Kuan.

Restrictions for Metro:

Metro Rail services will remain available for commuters at all stations during the full dress rehearsal ceremony. However, boarding and de-boarding will not be allowed at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan from 5 am till noon on Saturday.

