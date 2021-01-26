Republic Day 2021: 17 tableaus from different states and 9 tableaus from different ministries/departments of the central government and Paramilitary Forces and 6 from Ministry of Defence were also displayed during the annual parade.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the nation celebrated its 72nd Republic Day today, the iconic R-Day Parade this year witnessed many firsts which became the highlights of the Parade. The Republic Day Parade this year also underwent many changes as this was the first after the country reeled under the coronavirus pandemic and is still going through many restrictions to stop the further spread of the deadly pathogen.

India's military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress was displayed during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at the majestic Rajpath in the national capital today. Apart from tableaus of Armed forces, 17 tableaus from different states and nine tableaus from different ministries/departments of the central government and Paramilitary Forces and six from Ministry of Defence were also displayed during the annual parade.

Here's a list of things which grabbed the eyes of people in this year's Republic Day Parade:

1- Showing its might, the Indian Air Force this year showcased the newly inducted Rafale Fighter Jets, which is one best fighter jets in the India Air Force. The Rafale fighter jets. The Republic Day Parade culminated with Rafale aircraft flying at a speed of 900km/hr carrying out a ‘Vertical Charlie’. The aircraft is piloted by Gp Capt Harkirat Singh, Shaurya Chakra, Commanding Officer of 17 Squadron with Sqn Ldr Kislaykant. The Rafale Fighter jets were purchased from France and inducted into the Indian Air Force in September last year. India had purchased 36 of these fighter jets and has so far inducted 8 of them.

One Rafale with 2 Jaguar Deep penetration strike aircraft & 2 MiG-29 Air Superiority Fighters, in 'Eklavya’ formation are the next to fly past, at a height of 300m & speed of 780 Km/h.



The formation is led by Gp Capt Rohit Kataria, Flight Commander of 17 Squadron. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/UCCcQMy0gR — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

The ‘Trinetra’ formation comprising of three Su-30MKIs - the three aircraft split outwards and upwards, forming a ‘Trishul in the Sky’. The formation is led by Gp Capt AK Misra. Commanding Officer of 15 Squadron with Sqn Ldr RC Kulkarni. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/82BwnSt8Xv — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

#RepublicDay parade culminates with a single Rafale aircraft flying at a speed of 900km/hr carrying out a ‘Vertical Charlie’. The aircraft is piloted by Gp Capt Harkirat Singh, Shaurya Chakra, Commanding Officer of 17 Squadron with Sqn Ldr Kislaykant. pic.twitter.com/ochv25VhkT — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

2- Apart from Rafale, the Republic Day Parade this year also witnessed its first participation by a woman fighter pilot. Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth created the history and became the part of the Indian Air Force's tableau this year which highlighted the mock-ups of light combat aircraft (LCA), light combat helicopter (LCH), and the Sukhoi-30 fighters. Bhawan Kanth is among the first batch of the woman fighter pilot who joined the Indian Air Force in 2016 along with other woman fighter pilots namely Avani Chaturvedi and Mohana Singh. Currently, Bhawana is posted at an airbase Rajasthan where she flies MiG-21 Bison fighter plane after she turned operational in March 2018.

#RepublicDay: Flt Lt Bhawna Kanth, one of the first three female fighter pilots of the country, is part of the Indian Air Force tableau at the Republic Day parade pic.twitter.com/60JSBMVtvZ — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

3- For the first time, a marching contingent and band of Bangladesh tri-services participated in the Republic Day Parade to commemorate 50 years of its historic liberation. The 122-member contingent of the Bangladesh Armed Forces comprising soldiers of the Bangladesh Army, sailors of the Bangladesh Navy, and air warriors of the Bangladesh Air Force was led by the contingent Commander Lieutenant Colonel Abu Mohammed Shahnoor Shawon and his deputies, Lieutenant Farhan Ishraq and Flight Lieutenant Sibat Rahman.

Marching Contingent & Band of Bangladesh Army participate in #RepublicDay parade. The contingent is being led by Lt Col Abu Mohammed Shahnoor Shawan.



The 122-member strong contingent is participating in the parade for the first time. pic.twitter.com/K4rym6bQQO — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

4- In a first, the tableau of the Union Territory of Ladakh, which came into existence in 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370, was displayed in this year's Republic Day parade. The tableau highlighted the 'Vision' for Ladakh to be carbon neutral and exemplary for the world. It showcased the future prospects and development of green Ladakh by using natural resources and generating horticulture produce in apricot and organic farming, besides development of tourism. The tableau displayed composite culture and communal harmony besides art and architecture, languages and dialects, customs and costumes, fairs and festivals, literature, crafts and music of Ladakh

The display of cultural tableaux begins at #RepublicDay parade, with Ladakh leading. It's the first-ever tableau of the UT.



It shows Ladakh's culture & communal harmony besides art & architecture, languages & dialects, customs & costumes, fairs & festivals, literature, music. pic.twitter.com/jdBN8KFlE4 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

5- Uttar Pradesh's tableau displayed the state's cultural city of Ayodhya and the Ram temple, which is under construction. In the first part of the tableau, Maharishi Valmiki has been shown composing the Ramayana. In the middle part of the tableau, Shri Ram Mandir, the epitome of Ayodhya's cultural identity associated with mass sentiments and devotion, was featured. The mural showed embracing of Nishadraj and eating of Shabri's berry by Lord Ram, the salvation of Ahilya, Kewat Samvad, Lord Hanuman bringing Sanjivani Buti, Jatayu-Ram Samvad, Ashok Vatika and other scenes from Ramayana. The forepart of the middle tableau showed Deepotsava of Ayodhya, in which millions of earthen lamps are lit.

Designed after the theme 'Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh', the tableau of Uttar Pradesh also displays Ram Mandir.



The forepart of the middle tableau shows Deepotsava of Ayodhya, in which millions of earthen lamps are lit. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/FCnNOv7Z4n — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

6- At the Republic Day Parade today, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) presented two important tableaux showcasing the major achievements of the year, which are Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Navy take-off and landing on board the aircraft carrier and the complete family of Anti Tank Guided Missiles.

DRDO contingent this year consists of two Tableaus: Light Combat Aircraft-Navy - Take off from INS Vikramaditya and Anti-Tank Guided Missiles. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/YgaQq7MIAl — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

7- Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Paghdi was also among the main highlights of this year's Republic Day Parade. PM Modi sported a special Jamnagar turban as a part of his traditional attire during the celebratory Parade.

Prime Minister Modi is wearing a special 'Paghdi' from Jamnagar, today. The first such 'Paghdi' was gifted to the PM by the royal family of Jamnagar, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/7wRITqsC52 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Continuing his annual tradition of sporting special traditional turbans during Republic Day celebrations, PM Modi wore a red headgear with yellow dots, gifted to him by the royal family of Jamnagar, Gujarat. Along with the turban he was seen wearing his traditional kurta, pajama, and gray jacket along with a face mask.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan