Republic Day 2021:Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth will create a history by becoming, first woman fighter pilot to be part of Indian Air Force tableau.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: This year India will celebrate 72nd Republic Day on 26 January, Tuesday, on this day India Constitution was adopted in the year 1950 after attaining the independence on 15 August 1947.

While this year's Republic Day Parade will see many firsts due to the coronavirus pandemic, several other things will also be seen for the first time which is aimed to create history.

This Republic Day, India will witness a proud moment when first woman fighter pilot will take part in the Republic Day parade. Yes, you read it right, Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth will create a history by becoming, first woman fighter pilot to be part of Indian Air Force tableau. The tableau will showcase the mock-ups of LAC (Light Combat Aircraft), the Sukhoi -30 fighter plane and light combat helicopter.

Confirming the news Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan took to his Twitter handle to congratulate Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth and added that her participation marks the dawn of empowered women-led New India.

Marking the dawn of empowered women-led #NewIndia



Flt Lt Bhawana Kanth is set to become the first woman fighter pilot to take part in the Republic Day parade.



Indeed a proud moment for the entire country!@IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/NqY6bYDtWL — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 18, 2021



Bhawan Kanth is among the first batch of the woman fighter pilot who joined the Indian Air Force in 2016 along with other woman fighter pilots namely Avani Chaturvedi and Mohana Singh. For unversed, ten women were commissioners as the fighter pilots in Indian Air Force combat team after an experimental scheme introduced in 2015.

Currently, Bhawana is posted at an airbase Rajsthan where she flies MiG-21 Bison fighter plane after she turned operational in March 2018.

Meanwhile, this year for the first time we will see newly inducted Rafale fighter plane making their way in Republic Day parade. They will culminate the flypast by carrying out the Vertical Charlie Formation.

As per IAF spokesperson, the flypast will be divided into two blocks. The first one will be along with the parade from 10 am to 10:20 am and the second one will be after the parade from 11:20 am to 11:45 am.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv