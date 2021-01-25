Republic Day 2021: Requesting commuters to avoid routes of the parade, the Delhi Police has said that metro services will remain available at all metro stations in the city on Tuesday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police has issued its advisory for commuters to avoid roads where traffic will be restricted due to the Republic Day Parade on Tuesday. In its advisory, the Delhi Police has said that the Republic Day Parade will begin at 9.50 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed to National Stadium.

However, the tableaux will start from Vijay Chowk and proceed to the Red Fort Ground, the advisory read, adding that traffic will not be allowed on Vijay Chowk from 6.00 pm on Monday.

"No cross traffic will be allowed on Rajpath intersections from 11.00 pm on Janpath, Man Singh Road till parade is over. 'C'-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 05.00 am on January 26 till tableaux cross Tilak Marg," the advisory read.

"From 04.00 am on January 26, traffic on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed in both carriageways. Cross-traffic will only be allowed depending upon the movement of the tableaux," it added.

Also Read -- Republic Day 2021: These Delhi Metro stations will remain closed on Jan 26; check guidelines here

Requesting commuters to avoid routes of the parade, the Delhi Police has said that metro services will remain available at all metro stations in the city on Tuesday. However, it is noteworthy to mention that boarding and deboarding at Kendriya Sachivalaya, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg (Race Course), Patel Chowk and ITO metro stations will not be allowed on Tuesday.

At Lok Kalyan Marg (Race Course), Patel Chowk and ITO metro stations, boarding and deboarding will not be allowed between 8.45 am to 12 pm. Similarly, passengers won't be allowed to board and deboard trains at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan metro stations between 5 am till 12 pm.

"Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, paramotors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft etc are prohibited over the jurisdiction of the national capital territory of Delhi till February 15," the Delhi Police guidelines read.

India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday. Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, the security has been heightened by the security forces in wake of the threats issued by pro-Khalistani organisations.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma