Republic Day 2021: Everyone has their eyes on the annual celebrations of the iconic Republic Day. Read on to know what new changes were seen in this year's parade due to the global pandemic of COVID-19.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Republic Day is here and so are the celebrations with the grand parade. However, COVID-19 outbreak has subdued the event a little and there were slight changes this year. Right from the entry of the limited number of spectators at Rajpath to the difference in the show drills the preparations were made keeping in mind the global pandemic. Apart from that there were several 'firsts' which made their debuts in 2021's Republic Day parade. Take a look at the 9 changes which happened in this year's patriotic celebration.

Only 25,000 spectators instead of the usual 1,50,000 spectators were allowed to attend the Republic Day parade due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This time the parade only went till the National Stadium at the C-Hexagon of India Gate. Only the tableaux were there at the Red Fort.

Flight lieutenant Bhawna Kanth the first woman Fighter Pilot participated in Republic Day parade. She is a part of the IAF's tableau.

The very special Rafale fighter jet made its debut in the Republic Day Parade. So far 11 out of 36 Rafale jets were received by India through France recently.

Bangladesh becomes the third foreign country after France and UAE to participate in India's Republic Day parade with around 122 armed soldiers who arrived in India to be a part of the celebations.

The iconic Ram Mandir was a part of Uttar Pradesh's tableau and got featured in parade.

Unfortunately, India could not welcome a chief guest at the parade this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, United Kingdom's Boris Johnson was all set to visit India to be a part of the 26 January celebrations but had to cancel his trip. It's the second time that Republic Day celebrations in India happened without a chief guest. It was last happened in 1966.

The veteran's parade by ex-servicemen and women, motorcycle stunts by the Army and CAPF personnel were also cancelled this year.

Unlike the previous years, there was no encloser for school children this time as the kids below the age of 15 were not permitted at the India Gate lawns.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal