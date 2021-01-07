New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Veteran Fashion Designer, Satya Paul left for heavenly abode on 6th January in Coimbatore. As per reports, the founder of the eponymous fashion clothing brand suffered a stroke on 2nd December and was recovering in a hospital before he was moved to Isha Yoga Centre.

Satya Paul's son Puneet Nanda in a long emotional Facebook post shared the news of his father's demise. He wrote, "Satya Paul, 2Feb 1942 - 6Jan 2021, Thank you to all who have sent messages... a few notes about his passing." He further stated that Satya Paul had a stroke on 2nd December and was slowly recovering in the hospital before he was shifted to Isha Yoga Center, his home since 2015.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Satya Paul (@satyapaulindia)

Puneet Nanda also threw light on Paul's inner journey to spirituality and his bond with his spiritual master, founder of Isha Yoga Centre Jaggi Vasudev or Sadhguru.

The Facebook post read,"Most people are not aware, more than as a designer or entrepreneur, he has been steadfastly a seeker. In the '70s his inner journey started with going to listen to talks with J. Krishnamurty, later he took sannyas from Osho. After Osho left in 1990, though he wasn't seeking another Master, he discovered Sadhguru in 2007."

"He immediately started enjoying the path of yoga and eventually moved here in 2015. He has been a doorway for hundreds of people towards spirituality and all the Masters he was so blessed to have been with," the post further read.

Sadhguru also condoled Satya Paul's demise in a tweet. He wrote,"SatyaPaul, a shining example of what it means to live with immeasurable passion and unrelenting involvement. "The distinct vision you brought to the Indian #fashion industry is a beautiful tribute to this. A privilege to have had you amongst us. Condolences & Blessings. -Sg"

#SatyaPaul, a shining example of what it means to live with immeasurable passion and unrelenting involvement. The distinct vision you brought to the Indian #fashion industry is a beautiful tribute to this. A privilege to have had you amongst us. Condolences & Blessings. -Sg pic.twitter.com/DNMZ0DXvOf — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) January 7, 2021

The official Instagram account of Satya Paul also honoured him sharing several portraits of him.

"Celebrating the beautiful and inspiring journey of our founder, Mr Saya Paul 1942-2021," the team wrote along with the pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Satya Paul (@satyapaulindia)

An iconic name in the Indian fashion industry, Satya Paul's haute couture is known for the vivid colour palette and an array of design patterns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Satya Paul (@satyapaulindia)

Since the inception of the Satya Paul label in 1985, the designer was responsible for creating spectacular Indian fashion apparel.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv