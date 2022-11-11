‘Remove Governors From All States’: CPI leader lashes out at PM Modi-led BJP Govt

AMID the ongoing feud between the Telangana government and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan over the 'phone tapping incident', Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary K Narayana lashed out at Prime Minister Modi-led BJP government and called for the removal of governors from all the states. He said the “Governor system is not useful for our country.”

While speaking on the spat between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan government on Thursday, Narayana said, the governors in the non-BJP-led states are creating trouble for the state governments.

"The governor system itself is not useful for our country. The governors in the non-BJP-led states are creating trouble for the state governments- West Bengal, Kerala, Tamilnadu and the latest Telangana are all examples. Governor is used as a tool to disturb these governments. Governors should follow the clear guidelines of the constitution. Governors don't have the right to intervene. We demand to recall all the governors,” the CPI leader as quoted by the news agency ANI said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan slammed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in the state and said she suspected that her phone is being tapped.

"In a tape issue, they (state government) wanted to drag Raj Bhavan and mentioned Tushar. Tushar was my ADC...I suspect my phone is being tapped...Tushar called me two days ago to wish me Diwali. Only after that, they mentioned Tushar..." Soundararajan said as ANI quoted.

Meanwhile on Thursday, putting an end to a long tussle with the state Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, the Kerala government decided to remove him as chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed-to-be university.

The government has amended the rules and regulations of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed to be a university "in accordance with the clause of 10.12.9 of UGC regulations 2019" to remove Governor as Chancellor, officials said.

As per the amended rule, the position of Chancellor will now be filled by "an eminent person in the field of Art and Culture appointed by the sponsoring body."

(With ANI Inputs)