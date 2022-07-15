Removal Of Mangalsutra By Wife Subject To Mental Cruelty Of Highest Order: Madras HC

Removal of Mangalsutra (thali) by an estranged wife would amount to subjecting the husband to mental cruelty of the highest order, the Madras High Court observed on Thursday as it granted divorce to a man. This comes after C Sivakumar, a professor in a medical college in Erode, moved a petition requesting the court to quash a 2016 order of a family court order refusing his divorce request

A division bench of Justices V M Velumani and S Sounthar made the observation while allowing the civil miscellaneous appeal from C Sivakumar. The wife, meanwhile, admitted that she, at the time of separation, removed her thali (a sacred locket usually tied to a chain which is worn by the wife as a token of having married). However, she also mentioned that she had only removed the chain and not the 'thali'

Meanwhile, her lawyer argued that keeping the thali was not necessary under Section 7 of the Hindu Marriage Act and hence its removal by the wife, even assuming it was true, would not have any impact on the marital tie.

However, the bench did not agree to claim that it is a matter of common knowledge that the tying of thali is an essential ritual in marriage ceremonies that takes place in this part of the world. The court also said that thali is removed after the husband's death and removing it could cause agony and hurt the sentiments.

“Thali around the neck of a woman was a sacred thing which symbolises the continuance of married life and it is removed only after the death of the husband. Therefore, its removal by the petitioner/wife can be said to be an act which reflected mental cruelty of the highest order as it could have caused agony and hurt the sentiments of the respondent,” the bench said

Besides, the bench also noted that the wife had made allegations of her husband involving in extramarital affairs with his women colleagues in the presence of co-workers, and students and also before the police. In the light of the decisions of the Supreme Court and the High Courts, the judges said they have no hesitation in holding that the wife had caused mental cruelty to the husband by suspecting his character and making false allegations of an extramarital affair in the presence of others.

"We are given to understand that the appellant and his wife are living separately from 2011 onwards and there is no evidence on record to show that the wife has made any attempt for reunion during this period. Hence in the facts and circumstances of the case and also in view of our finding that the wife by her act caused mental cruelty to the husband, we propose to put a full stop to the marital tie by granting decree dissolving the marriage between the petitioner and the respondent (wife) that took place in November, 2008," the bench said, setting aside the lower court order and granting divorce to the petitioner.



