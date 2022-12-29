Remote Voting Machine Prototype Developed By EC For Migrant Voters, Demo On Jan 16; All You Need To Know

IN A MAJOR development that could potentially increase voter participation, the Election Commission of India on Thursday said that it has developed a prototype multi-constituency remote Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) for domestic migrant voters and invited political parties for a demonstration on January 16. This latest remote EVM will allow migrant voters to vote in elections in their native states even while being away from home.

All You Need To Know About Remote EVM

If remote EVMs are used following stakeholder consultations, migrant voters will no longer need to travel to their home states to cast their ballots.

The multi-constituency remote EVM, developed by a public sector undertaking, can handle up to 72 constituencies from a single remote polling booth, the statement issued by the poll watchdog said.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said remote voting will be a transformational initiative for strengthening participation in electoral democracy.

Many times feel reluctant to get themselves enrolled at their place of work for various reasons such as frequently changing residences, not enough social and emotional connection with the issues of an area of migration, unwillingness to get their name deleted in an electoral roll of their home or native constituencies as they have permanent residence or property, PTI reported.

The panel said the initiative if implemented, can lead to a "social transformation" for migrants.

The EC invited all eight recognised national and 57 state political parties on January 16 to demonstrate the functioning of the multi-constituency prototype RVM.

The commission has also asked for written views of recognised political parties by January 31 on various related issues, including changes required in legislation, changes in administrative procedures and voting method for domestic migrants.

The Representation of the People Act, 1950 and 1951, The Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, and The Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, will need to be amended to introduce remote voting, the statement said.