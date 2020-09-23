Suresh Angadi is the first member of the Union Cabinet to have succumbed to the contagion.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi on Wednesday passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. The 65-year-old was undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection. Notably, he is the first member of the Union Cabinet to have succumbed to the contagion.

Born in 1955, Angadi graduated in Law from the prestigious Raja Lakhamgouda Law College, Belagavi. In a political career spanning two and half decades, the BJP leader held several key posts in the party. He had also served as a vice-president of the party in Belgaum.

The BJP stalwart had never lost an election. He won four consecutive Lok Sabha polls in a row even when the Congress swept the state in previous elections. In 2004 Lok Sabha polls, he defeated Congress candidate and the then sitting MP Amarsinh Patil. He was again in 2009. He was elected for a third term in 2014, when the BJP came to power in the centre, and for a fourth term in last year's general elections, after which he was appointed as Union Minister of State for Railways.

Angadi had on September 11 himself announced on microblogging site Twitter that he had contracted the disease. The MP from Belagavi had requested all those who came in close contact with him over the last few days to monitor their health and get tested in case of any symptoms.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha