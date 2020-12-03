After moving to Delhi, Mahashay Dharampal Gulati opened a spice shop in Karol Bagh. In the year 1953, he opened another shop in Delhi's iconic Chandni Chowk area from where his business started to flourish.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In another shocking news emerging this year, the owner of Mahshian Di Hatti (MDH) Spices, Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, left for his heavenly abode after suffering a cardiac arrest during the wee hours of Thursday. According to news agency ANI, Mahashay Dharampal Gulati breathed his last at 5:21 AM on Thursday. He was 98 years old.

One of the popular figures in India, Mahasay Dharampal Gulati was fondly known as Dadaji' and 'Mahashayji'. The 98-year-old was reportedly undergoing treatment at Mata Chanan Devi Hospital in Delhi for last three weeks. He suffered a cardiac arrest on November 26 after which he was admitted to the hospital. He health later deteriorated on Wednesday after which he succumbed to his ailments.

Born in 1923 in Sialkot, Pakistan, Mahashay Dharampal Gulati was a renowned Indian businessman and owns the famous spices company MDH Masala. A fifth-grade school dropout, he set up a business in 1937 with help from his father and started selling mirrors, soap, hardware and rice.

When his business failed, he joined his father, Mahashay Chunni Lal Gulati, who founded the MDH Masala. His family later moved to India at the time of partition in 1947. At first, he, along with his family lived at a refugee camp in Amritsar and later moved to Delhi in search of work.

After moving to Delhi, Mahashay Dharampal Gulati opened a spice shop in Karol Bagh. In the year 1953, he opened another shop in Delhi's iconic Chandni Chowk area from where his business started to flourish. In 1959, Gulati bought a place in Kirti Nagar to start the manufacturing of spices for MDH.

After years of hard work, Gulati became one of the leading spices makers not just in India but in the world. Gulati became an exporter and distributor and exported Indian spices to various parts of the world, including the UK, Europe, UAE, Canda, etc. In 2017, Mahashay Dharampal Gulati emerged as the highest-paid fast-moving consumer goods CEO in India. He took home over Rs 21 crore as salary last fiscal.

In 2019, the government of India honoured Mahashay Dharampal Gulati with the Padma Bhushan India's third-highest civilian award. His company today sells 62 products available in over 150 different packages. He was also known to be a philanthropist and built several hospitals and schools.

Dharampal Gulati donated 90% of his salary to charity under the banner of the Mahashay Chunni Lal Charitable Trust. The Trust operates a 250-bed hospital in Delhi, along with a mobile hospital for slum dwellers and four schools.

