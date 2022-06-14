New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai broke down into tears after he attended the screening of the newly released Kannada movie 777 Charlie. The chief minister said that the movie reminded him of his dog Snooby who died in July 2021, a few days before he was appointed as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

The pictures of teary-eyed Bommai went viral on the internet in which he can be seen wiping his tears. Photos of the CM in tears after his dog Snooby's death also went viral on the internet along with pictures of him hugging and kissing his pet's garlanded body. Bommai, while appreciating the movie's concept, said that the film is a "must watch".

Talking about the movie the CM said that a dog's love is unconditional and that the emotions in the dog's eyes are clearly witnessed in the movie. “There have been movies about dogs but this movie shows animals with emotions. The dog expresses its emotions through its eyes. The movie is good, and everyone should watch it. I keep talking about unconditional love. A dog’s love is unconditional love, which is pure,” he said.

Earlier Bommai was captured weeping when he was shown the visuals of his dog's funeral rites in an interview. The movie 777 Charlie was released on June 10 in five different languages including Hindi and stars Rakshit Shetty.

The film depicts the bond between a man and his pet dog Charlie. It has gathered thousands of fans since its release. It portrays the story of a reclusive man, who finds his redemption in a four-legged princess named Charlie. The movie doesn't only establish a man-animal relationship but is also a travel film. After the release of the movie Mangalore police named their new sniffer dog Charlie and held a special ceremony for the dog.

