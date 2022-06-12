New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Two persons succumbed to gunshot wounds in Jharkhand capital Ranchi and fresh violence broke out in West Bengal's Howrah on Saturday as tension prevailed in several parts of the country a day after massive protests against the controversial remarks by BJP's now-sacked two functionaries -- Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal -- on Prophet Mohammad.

Authorities suspended the Internet and tightened security in the affected districts as they cracked down on protesters allegedly involved in the violence and clashed with police personnel, with over 300 people arrested in Uttar Pradesh alone. Cases have been also registered in Delhi, Maharashtra and other states where people held massive protests after Friday prayers demanding the arrest of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.

While a bandh was observed on Saturday in the Jharkhand capital on a call by Hindu outfits against the violence, around 2,500 police personnel were deployed and the internet was suspended in the district. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren formed a 2-member committee to investigate the violence that left two persons dead and at least 24 people injured.

Here are the top developments from protests and police action:

Uttar Pradesh: Bulldozer drive begins against rioters; 304 arrested so far

The Uttar Pradesh police arrested 304 people so far from various districts in connection with the violent protests that shook the state on Friday. In Saharanpur and Prayagraj, police officials said action will be taken against those arrested under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). Among those arrested, 91 were held in Prayagraj and 71 in Saharanpur and 51 in Hathras. 34 people were arrested in Ambedkarnagar, 34 in Moradabad, 15 in Firozabad, and three in Aligarh and two in Jalaun.

A total of 13 FIRs have been lodged in connection with Friday's protests -- three each in Prayagraj and Saharanpur, and one each in Firozabad, Aligarh, Hathras, Moradabad, Ambedkarnagar, Kheri and Jalaun. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also issued a stern warning saying "no innocent should be harassed, but not a single guilty should be spared".

In Saharanpur, civic bodies had begun demolishing the alleged illegal properties of two of the accused identified through CCTV footage. In a tweet in Hindi, Mrityunjay Kumar, the media advisor to the chief minister, said, "Unruly elements remember, every Friday is followed by a Saturday" and posted a photo of a bulldozer demolishing a building.

Delhi: Two arrested over massive protest outside Delhi's Jama Masjid on Friday

The Delhi police on Saturday arrested two people and charged them with Section 153A of the IPC. Section 153A of IPC is charged for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc; and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony.

"Two persons have been arrested last night under section 153A of IPC. Friday namaz always has a crowd, so we were alert that something could happen. But the way people came after offering namaz with banners and placards denotes that there is some kind of planning behind it," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central district, Shweta Chauhan.

According to the police, an initial probe into the matter has revealed that most people who were seen violently protesting outside Jama Masjid were not locals of the area. 4-5 local people have been identified by the police. The Delhi Police registered a case in connection with Friday's protest outside Jama Masjid and under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is underway, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said.

West Bengal: BJP party office vandalised in Howrah, internet suspended till June 13

Fresh violence was reported in the Panchla Bazaar area in West Bengal's Howrah district as protesters clashed with the police, set ablaze several houses and also vandalised a BJP party office. Internet services have been suspended across the district till June 13 and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC imposed in several areas such as Uluberia, Domjur and Panchla till June 15. On Saturday, authorities suspended internet services in parts of Murshidabad district also till June 14.

The West Bengal government effected a police reshuffle in Howrah district, appointing Praveen Tripathi, Additional CP of Kolkata Police, the new Commissioner of Police of Howrah City and other officers, after an emergency meeting at the state secretariat. BJP's West Bengal unit president Sukanta Majumdar was arrested on Saturday afternoon near the toll plaza on Vidyasagar Setu when he was on the way to the violence-hit Howrah district.

Jammu and Kashmir: Curfew imposed in parts of Chenab valley; internet suspended in several areas

In Jammu and Kashmir, a Kashmiri YouTuber was arrested in Srinagar on charges of breaching public tranquillity and causing fear in the public after he posted a video depicting the beheading of Nupur Sharma on social media platforms. Faisal Wani had deleted the video and apologised for it as well. Before his arrest, he posted another video in which he claimed he did not have any intention of hurting the sentiments of people or any religion.

Curfew remained imposed in parts of Chenab valley in Jammu after violent protests, while a day-long shutdown was called by some Muslim bodies. Broadband and mobile internet services remained suspended in several areas, including Bhaderwah and Kishtwar towns, as a precautionary measure. Reports from the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch in the Peer Panchal region of Jammu said a peaceful shutdown was observed there.

Jharkhand: Internet services resume in Ranchi; 2 dead in police firing

Internet services have been resumed in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi after two days after the district administration on June 10 suspended the internet services in wake of the violent protest that left two dead. Mohammad Mudassir Kaifi (22), who had gunshot wounds on his head, and 24-year-old Mohammad Sahil, with bullet injuries on his neck, died during treatment. "Both were residents of Ranchi," an official of RIMS said, adding that eight others are in the ICU.

Meanwhile, additional security forces have been deployed in Ranchi alongside the imposition of Sec 144 in 12 PS areas of the city. Ranchi's Deputy Inspector General Anish Gupta said a Special Investigation Team has also been set up to probe the incident. "Three FIRs have been lodged so far. Search operations are on to arrest the persons involved in the violence," he said.

Maharashtra: Cases filed in Aurangabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Solapur over protest

In Maharashtra, several cases were registered in connection with Friday's protests. An FIR registered was registered at Panvel city Police station under section 37 (1) (3), 135 of Maharashtra Police Act (violating prohibitory orders) against the protesters. Cases were also registered at Ganesh Peth Police Station at Nagpur city, City Chowk in Aurangabad city, Shahada in Nandurbar, Kotwali Police Station at Ahmednagar, Sadar Bazar at Jalna and Sadar Bazar at Solapur.

A case had been registered against over 100 demonstrators who staged an agitation in Aurangabad under section 149 (unlawful assembly) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act, an official from the Begumpura police station said.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan