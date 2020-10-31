The woman who filed the petition had converted to Hinduism from Islam a month before his marriage to a Hindu man.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Allahabad High Court has said that religious conversion is not acceptable if it happens just for the purpose of marriage. The court said this while referring to an earlier order refusing to interfere in a petition filed by a couple seeking the court's direction to their relatives that they will not interfere in their lives. According to a report by NDTV, the woman who filed the petition had converted to Hinduism from Islam a month before his marriage to a Hindu man.

In its order passed on September 23, the court had noted the woman had converted to Hinduism exactly a month and two days before her marriage which revealed her sole purpose was to marry a Hindu man.

"The Court has perused the record in question and found that the first petitioner has converted her religion on 29.6.2020 and just after one month, they have solemnized their marriage on 31.7.2020, which clearly reveals to this Court that the said conversion has taken place only for the purpose of marriage," the order says, according to NDTV.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma