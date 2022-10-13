'Religions Don't Teach Hate,' Says Farooq Abdullah, Days After BJP Leader's Boycott Call

FAROOQ Abdullah, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has taken a jab at the centre over alleged mistreatment of Muslims in the country.

"We are with you. We have to keep the country as one, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari... I am a Muslim, but an Indian Muslim. I am not a Chinese Muslim."

Abdullah, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said it at an event organised by the Nationalist Congress Party, or NCP, to celebrate the 75th birthday of a senior leader of the NCP, Chhagan Bhujbal.

Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray, lyricist Javed Akhtar, and NCP leader Ajit Pawar were among the leaders present in the event.

Abdullah's comment comes days after two leaders of the "BJP"—an MP and an MLA—at an event in Delhi allegedly gave hate speeches that called for a "total boycott" of a community, which the opposition leaders termed extremely dangerous.

"Everyone may be different. But together, we can build this country. That is called friendship. Religions don't teach people to hate each other... This is Hindustan. It belongs to everyone. "

There is a relationship between the Shiv Sena and Thackeray's participation at Mr. Bhujbal of the NCP's birthday party. The NCP supports Thackeray's Shiv Sena, which is opposed by Eknath Shinde, the present chief minister of Maharashtra.

Earlier, the Election Commission allowed the faction led by Uddhav Thackeray to use the election symbol "flaming torch" for an upcoming by-election in the state. In an election in 1985, the Sena adopted this symbol, and Bhujbal won from the Mazgaon constituency in Mumbai. Later, Mr. Bhujbal left the Sena and joined the Congress before switching to the NCP.