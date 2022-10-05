‘Religion-Based Population Imbalance Can't Be Ignored’: Top Quotes From Mohan Bhagwat’s Dussehra Address

RSS CHIEF Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that the religion-based population imbalance leads to changes in geographical boundaries and asserted that this is a subject which should not be ignored. "Religion-based population imbalance is an important subject not to be ignored," he said. Addressing the traditional Dussehra event at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, Bhagwat called for a "comprehensive policy on population" and said that it should be applied equally to all.

On the narrative that the minorities in the country are in danger because of the RSS, Bhagwat asserted that hate and violence are not in the nature of Sangh as well as Hindus. "Sangh resolves to stand on the side of brotherhood, amity and peace," Bhagwat said, adding, "Temple, water, and cremation ground should be common for all. We should not fight over petty things".

Here Are Some Quotes From Bhagwat’s Speech:

“The concept of Hindu Rashtra is being discussed all over. Many agree with the concept but are opposed to the word ‘Hindu’ and prefer to use other words. We don't have any issue with that. For the clarity of concept - we will keep emphasizing the word Hindu for ourselves.”

“Some are scaremongering, saying that because of us, minorities are in danger. Neither the Sangh nor Hindus are inclined toward this. Sangh decides to support peace, harmony, and brotherhood.”

“Population imbalance leads to changes in geographical boundaries... Population control and religion-based population balance is an important subject that can no longer be ignored...So a holistic population policy should be brought and should be equally applicable to all,” as quoted by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Population imbalance leads to changes in geographical boundaries... Population control & religion-based population balance is an imp subject that can no longer be ignored...So a holistic population policy should be brought & should be equally applicable to all: RSS chief pic.twitter.com/hYU6itnO47 — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

"It is true that the higher the population, the greater the burden. If the population is used properly, it becomes a resource. We also have to consider how many people our country can feed and support after 50 years.”

“Temple, water, and cremation ground should be common for all. We should not fight over petty things. Talks like someone can ride a horse and the other person can't, should have no place in society and we've to work towards it.”

"Considering a woman as the mother is good, but restricting them to closed doors is not good. There is a need to give equal rights to women to take decisions everywhere. All the work that the mother power can do that man cannot do, they have so much power. And therefore it is important to enlighten, and empower them and give them the freedom to work and give equal participation in the work in this way.”

“People should raise their voices against the wrong, but by acting within the framework of the law. Raising one's voice against wrong should become normal...We all have to stay united as one.”