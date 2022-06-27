Relief From Scorching Heat Likely As IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorm In Delhi For Next 5 Days

Once again, the temperature in the national capital witnessed a rise. People living in Delhi on Monday woke up to a warm morning with the minimum temperature settling at 29.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average. However, the Delhites will soon get respite as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the city will witness a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder and lightning from June 28 to July 3. In the coming next 6 days, Delhi will witness rainfall with thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to settle at around 40 degrees Celsius.

Back on Sunday, Delhites witnessed partly cloudy skies during the day. The minimum temperature settled at 29 degrees Celsius earlier in the morning of Sunday, whereas the maximum temperature was recorded at 41 degrees Celsius.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather, said in a tweet in Hindi, "Delhi's maximum temperature was 40.2 degrees Celsius on June 16, and thereafter, it was below 40 degrees Celsius. On June 25, the maximum temperature again reached above 40 degrees Celsius. From June 28, rain activities can start in North India along with Delhi, and temperature will drop."

The weather department has issued a Yellow alert from June 29 to July 2 as the city is likely to experience light rain.

While the Monsoon has lashed states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala, other parts of the country including Delhi are still waiting for rainfall to get relief from the scorching heat.

The air quality of the capital was recorded at 127 at 9.05 am, which falls under the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.