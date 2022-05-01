New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The national capital recorded the second-hottest April in the last 27 years as the temperature once again remained above 40 degrees celsius on Saturday. However, in a sigh of relief, some parts of India might get rain in the coming few days. As per the IMD, the heatwave conditions are likely to abate over Delhi and adjoining parts of northwest India from Monday.

For the past few weeks, parts of the country have been reeling under intense heatwaves with temperatures soaring high with average maximum temperatures reaching 35.9 and 37.78 degrees Celsius in the northwest and central India respectively.

The national weather forecasting agency on Sunday said that the heatwave conditions in isolated parts over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, Kutch and East Rajasthan are very likely to abate after May 1.

"The temperature has been down at a few locations in the country today... so the heatwave will not be there today in many areas of eastern India & over north UP, Delhi, north Punjab & north Haryana," said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD.

"From May 1-5, the temp will be normal; no heatwave will be there, as per our predictions. Rainfall may occur in Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, & UP. We have also given a thunderstorm & dust storm warning for these areas. Monsoon prediction is from May 15," he added.

It also said that the heatwave conditions over Central India will prevail for the next two days and abate thereafter.

Isolated parts over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and West Rajasthan will experience heatwave conditions on May 1 and 2 and the condition is very likely to abate thereafter. No significant change in maximum temperatures is very likely over most parts of Central India during the next two days and fall by 2-3 Degree Celsius thereafter. Check state wise weather updates here:

Jharkhand

The IMD has predicted relief from the heatwave in Jharkhand in the coming days. "Pre-monsoon activities are expected to continue till May 5, and bring down maximum temperature by three-four degrees Celsius over the next three days," MeT Department said. Some parts of Jharkhand saw light to moderate thundershowers on Saturday.

Rajasthan

As per IMD, the heatwave conditions in the state will continue to prevail during the next two-three days and added that some areas in northern and western Rajasthan are likely to receive light rains on May 2-3 due to a western disturbance.

Uttar Pradesh

The Meteorological department has issued a warning for heatwave conditions likely at isolated places across Uttar Pradesh. It is forecasted for clear skies with maximum temperature hovering around 40 degrees Celsius. Uttar Pradesh may experience light rains accompanied by thundershowers over isolated places.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh