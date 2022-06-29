Relief From Heatwave Expected In Delhi As IMD Predicts Light Rains From Today

Tuesday marked another one of the unbearable and torturous days in the national capital Delhi as it endured a '40-feels-like 50’ kind of temperature on June 28. Delhi on Tuesday recorded a heat index of 53 degrees as high humidity levels combined with maximum heat temperature took over the capital.

According to the weather department, with high humidity levels, morning had started on a sultry note and the wet-bulb temperature in Delhi also rose to 33.7 degrees, the highest so far this year, after hitting 32.11 degrees on Monday.

Temperatures had soared to around 40 degrees Celsius across the national capital with Safdarjung, the base station for the city, recording a maximum temperature of 41.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said that the moisture-laden easterly winds are keeping humidity levels in the capital as high as 45-74%, and added that relief is only expected with monsoon likely to reach Delhi on June 30 or July 1.

Other observatories/stations in Delhi recorded maximum temperatures in the range of 39.7 degrees Celsius (at Mayur Vihar) to 44.2 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh while the minimum temperature ranged between 29.4 degrees Celsius (Lodhi Road) and 33.9 degrees Celsius (Najafgarh and Pitampura).

According to weather experts, Delhi will receive a fresh spell of rain from Wednesday.

The monsoon is just a few days away from Delhi and is expected to yield good rainfall in the first 10 days, the weather experts said.

Delhi is likely to witness rain activity from June 29 evening, however, monsoon rainfall is likely to materialise between June 30 and July 1," senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist R.K. Jenamani said.

Meanwhile, in what can be termed good news for northwest India, the IMD said, conditions are favourable for further advance of the Southwest Monsoon into the remaining parts of Bihar, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir during next 24 hours.

Conditions would (also) continue to become favourable for further advance of the monsoon into the remaining parts of the Arabian Sea and Gujarat, some parts of Rajasthan, the remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, some parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh and Delhi during subsequent 48 hours, i.e. between June 30 and July 1, the IMD said.