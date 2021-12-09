New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday (December 9) announced to end its protest and said that the farmers will vacate the borders by December 11. The announcement comes after the Centre accepted all demands put forward by the protesting farmers, including the withdrawal of all agitation-related cases and compensation to the families of farmers who died during the movement.

Earlier on Wednesday (December 8), the SKM had said that the protest will be called off on Thursday at noon, but only after they receive the final copy of the Centre's proposal accepting their demands.

Now, with the protests ending, the three Delhi border points - Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri - will be vacated on the aforesaid date.

Here's a look at the roads that will start functioning again after the three borders are vacated.

1. Singhu

With the protestors emptying the Singhu border, the picturesque Delhi-Panipat highway will become functional again. The National Highway 1 is a four-lane highway starting from Delhi through Sonipat to Attari in Punjab. Due to the protests, the road to Haryana and Punjab was going through the narrow lanes of the Singhu village. The traffic had been diverted more than 2 km before the MCD toll plaza at Singhu.

2. Ghazipur

Once the Ghazipur border is cleared, NH-24, the 438 km highway that connects Delhi to several parts of Uttar Pradesh, will become fully functional again. Earlier in March, one side of the Ghazipur border which goes towards Ghaziabad from Delhi was opened for traffic. The stretch was closed since January 26 when violence broke out during the farmers’ tractor parade in the national capital on Republic Day.

3. Tikri

NH-9 will become fully functional as soon as the protests end. It starts at Malout in Punjab and ends at Pithoragarh in Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand. It passes through the states of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Earlier in October, a five-foot passage on one side of the Rohtak-Delhi highway (NH-9) at the Tikri border was opened for vehicular traffic after farm leaders held a meeting with Delhi Police. The leaders had said that they will agree to allow the passage of two-wheelers, pedestrians, and ambulances from 7 am to 8 pm till November 6, when a meeting of SKM was scheduled to decide the future course of action.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha