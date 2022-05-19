New Delhi/ Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Veteran Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Thursday got a relief from the Supreme Court which granted him an interim bail in connection with a forgery case relating to Kotwali police station in Uttar Pradesh.

A three-judge bench - which included Justices L Nageswara Rao, BR Gavai, and AS Bopanna - also directed Khan to apply for a regular bail before the concerned court within two weeks. The interim bail, the bench said, would continue until the regular bail is decided by the competent court.

"This is a fit case to exercise the powers under Article...," the court said, as reported by Live Law.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma