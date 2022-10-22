Reliance Jio Tru 5G Launched In Rajasthan’s Nathdwara; ‘Will Power More Locations Soon’, Says Akash Ambani

RELIANCE Jio Chairman, Akash Ambani, on Saturday announced that the telecom company is launching 5G WiFi services in high footfall areas such as educational institutions, religious places, railway stations, bus stands, and commercial hubs.

In a statement, Ambani said 5G cannot remain an exclusive service to the privileged or only for those in large cities.

"5G cannot remain an exclusive service to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. This is a step in that direction to enable every Indian with JioTrue5G. Today, we have powered the first True5G-enabled Wi-Fi service at the holy town of Nathdwara and the temple of Lord Srinathji. With this, we will power many more such locations and allow them to trial our services. In addition, we welcome Chennai as our latest city to be added to the Jio True5G Welcome Offer, "Ambani said in a release.

Jio has started installing 5G services in Chennai as well. The company has made the Jio Welcome offer available in the city. Customers who qualify for the offer will have access to 5G service during the beta testing and will be able to use an unlimited amount of 5G data at speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second.

By December 2023, Reliance Jio intends to have 5G services available throughout the entire nation, and it has already begun offering 5G-enabled WiFi.