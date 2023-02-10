Reliance Jio 5G To Be Rolled Across UP By Dec; Mukesh Ambani Pledges To Invest Rs 75,000 Cr In State

UTTAR Pradesh residents will be able to avail Jio’s 5G services anywhere in the state by the last month of the year, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Friday during the UP Investors’ Summit, being held in Lucknow. Besides 5G, Ambani also committed to investing Rs 75,000 Crore in the coming four years in the BJP-ruled state.

Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan had yesterday said that 5G services will be available across 238 cities across India. The said investment will be made across telecom, retail, and new energy business segments, Ambani said. He also committed to setting up 10GW of renewable energy production capacity in the state. The oil-to-retail conglomerate will also enter the bio-energy business sector from Uttar Pradesh, he added.

Ambani praised the Prime Minister’s vision and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2023 for setting the country on the path of “strong growth”.

"There are four reasons behind my conviction: Indians are embracing technology at a rate unseen even in a developed world; India has the largest population of the youth; Thanks to you far-sighted leadership, regional imbalances are fast disappearing and Uttar Pradesh is a shining example of this," he said.

"The divide between urban India and rural Bharat is also closing; You have brought about a fundamental change in the mind of the people, nobody in the world can question the fundamentals of the Indian economy," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the three-day-long summit. The high-profile event is being attended by several big industrialists and Union Ministers besides state leaders and officials. Welcoming the dignitaries, the Prime Minister said, "Today Uttar Pradesh is known for good governance, peace, law and order, and stability". UP is leading India’s growth drive, he claimed.

Among other reputed business leaders was present Aditya Birla Group’s Chairman, Kumar Managalam Birla. "As a global group, we operate in 36 countries and I can confidently say that India today stands out among all of them," Kumar Malnagalam Birla said.

(With agency inputs)