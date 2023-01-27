'Release Video If You Have': Congress' Rashid Alvi Backs Digvijaya Singh Over Surgical Strike Remark

DAYS after Congress leader Digvijaya Singh sparked controversy by raising questions on the authenticity of the 2019 surgical strike, Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Friday asked the Centre to release the surgical strike video that it claimed it has.

Speaking in support of his colleague Alvi said, "Government says it has a video (of a surgical strike) so what is wrong with Digvijaya Singh asking the government to show it? We're not asking for proof (of strike) but the government should show the video it claims it has."

He then said that he has confidence in security forces but can't trust the BJP government. "We have faith in our security forces but can't trust the BJP government," he added.

Alvi then questioned the statements of various leaders about the surgical strike. "Sushma Swaraj, who was a minister in the government, had said that the air strike was done at a place where there was no possibility of anyone getting killed. Amit Shah claims that more than 300 terrorists were killed in the air strike. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claims that more than 400 terrorists were killed in the air strike," he highlighted.

He then pointed out that the statements by different leaders vary and thus, if the government claims to have video proof it should be shown.

"These contradictory statements raise questions as to what exactly happened in the surgical air strike. That's why the government if it claims that it has the video evidence of the air strike should make it public," the Congress leader said.

He then asked the government to apologise if they don't have any video evidence as mentioned by them earlier.

On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, had earlier distanced himself from Digvijaya Singh's remarks on the surgical strike and had said that the party leader had stated a "ridiculous thing".

"I do not agree with what Digvijaya Singh said. We have full trust in our Army. If Army takes action, there is no need for proof. I disagree with his (Digvijay)'s statement and Congress' official position is also that this is his opinion," Rahul Gandhi had said.

(With inputs from ANI)