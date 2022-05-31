New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rekha Singh, the wife of Lance Naik and Vir Chakra awardee Shahid Deepak Singh, has fulfilled her husband's dream to become a lieutenant. In June 2020, Lance Naik Shahid Deepak Singh was killed in a skirmish with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and was awarded Vir Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind for his bravery. Rekha lost her husband just after 15 months into their marriage and decided to become a lieutenant to fulfil the dream of her husband.

Rekha gave up her job as a teacher and decided to pursue a career in the armed forces. Speaking to ANI, Rekha Singh said: “It was my husband’s dream that pushed me to strive hard to make it to the Indian Army. I made up my mind to leave my job as a teacher and become an officer in the Army".

Now, Rekha has started her training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai. According to the officials at OTA, Rekha reported for her training on May 17. The training will be nine months long and then Rekha will get a short-service commission (SSC) in the army as a lieutenant.

Rekha also talked about her tough experience while preparing for the exam. Speaking to India Today, she said," It wasn't easy going to Noida and getting training for the preparation of entrance exam to join the army. Despite taking physical training, I was not successful in the first attempt. But, I did not lose courage and kept on preparing to join the army. The hard work paid off in the second attempt and I have been selected for the rank of lieutenant in the Indian Army.”

Rekha Singh is one of the army wives who decided to continue their husband's legacy. Nikita Kaul, the wife of Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal who was martyred in the Pulwama attack, joined the Army in 2021. Moreover, Jyoti Nainwal, wife of martyred soldier Deepak Nainwal, joined the Indian Army as a Lieutenant after three years of her husband’s death in November 2021.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav