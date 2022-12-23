'Regret The Hurt Caused': TMC's Kirti Azad After Backlash Over Tweet On PM Modi

AMID the ongoing criticisms of Kirti Azad, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, over his comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tribal attire at a public event in Meghalaya, the former cricketer has apologised on Friday.

Azad said that his comment was misconstrued and hurt the sentiments of the people.

"My recent tweet was misconstrued. It hurt sentiments of the people. To them, I say sorry. Have immense respect and pride for our diverse cultures. I regret the hurt caused by my unintentional remark. I reiterate my pledge to work to uphold our constitutional values always," the Rajya Sabha MP tweeted.

My recent tweet was misconstrued. It hurt sentiments of the people. To them I say sorry. have immense respect & pride for our diverse cultures. I regret the hurt caused by my unintentional remark. I reiterate my pledge to work to uphold our constitutional values always — Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) December 23, 2022

"Upon reflecting on the concerns raised by the people, I reiterate my pledge to work towards upholding our constitutional values at every step. @AITCofficial has always respected people from varied backgrounds and I wholeheartedly espouse the values followed by our leaders," the TMC leader tweeted.

Upon reflecting on the concerns raised by the people, I reiterate my pledge to work towards upholding our constitutional values at every step.@AITCofficial has always respected people from varied backgrounds and I wholeheartedly espouse the values followed by our leaders. — Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) December 23, 2022

"As a soldier of the party, I have always followed the path laid down by our Constitution which calls for respecting and honouring our diversity. Anything that appears like an inadvertent digression from that path is absolutely regrettable," Kirti Azad added.

Azad, allegedly mocking Prime Minister Modi, shared two pictures: one of Modi in his attire and the other of the same shirt being worn by a female, labelled as a "multi-floral embroidered dress." Sharing this picture, he wrote, "It is neither male nor female, he is only a priest of fashion."

Many political leaders, including Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, criticised Azad shortly after he tweeted.

On Thursday, the Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, posted a picture wearing the same traditional outfit in protest against the tweet of the TMC leader.

"Proud of our culture .. condemn those who disrespect us," the chief minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress tweeted, "We uphold India's diversity and respect the vibrant culture of our nation.

Proud of our culture .. condemn those who disrespect us … pic.twitter.com/dLgQgE7PqR — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) December 22, 2022

Proudly, we celebrate the ethnic traditions of diverse people and strive to empower them.

We do not support @KirtiAzaad’s comments and strongly condemn it. His remarks do not reflect the party's views."