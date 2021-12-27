New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: CoWIN platform Chief Dr RS Sharma on Monday announced that children in the age group of 15-18 years will be able to register on the CoWIN app from January 1, 2022. He added that the Health Ministry has decided to add an additional (10th) ID card for registration for the vaccination. This means that eligible children will be able to register on the CoWIN portal for the vaccination using their 10th ID card. The step has been taken keeping in mind that some children might not have Aadhaar or other identity cards.

"Children in the age group of 15-18 years will be able to register on the CoWIN app from Jan 1. We've added an additional (10th) ID card for registration - the student ID card because some might not have Aadhaar or other identity cards," said Dr RS Sharma.

The process will be exactly the same. If you are above 60 years of age and have taken both doses and the gap between the second dose and the day you are registering is more than 9 months (39 weeks) then you are eligible: Dr RS Sharma, CoWIN platform Chief on precaution dose pic.twitter.com/AHwpP2dSDc — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2021

How to register?

First, open the Aarogya Setu app or Cowin.gov.in website.

Then enter your mobile number in the Sign-in/Register option.

Click on the get OTP (One Time Password) option.

Then enter the OTP received on your mobile number and click on the verify button.

In case of the Aarogya Setu app, go to the CoWin tab, and click on the vaccination tab. Then click on proceed.

After this, a registration page will appear on your screen. You will be required to enter the photo ID type, number and your full name on it. (Here you can select 10th ID card). Also, add enter the gender and age of the person.

Then the system will ask “Do you have any comorbidities (pre-existing medical conditions)”. Click on 'yes' or 'no' accordingly.

Once the registration will be complete, a confirmation message will be delivered to your mobile number.

Four people can be registered from one mobile number.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation had said that vaccination for children between 15 to 18 years of age will start from January 3. He also said precautionary doses of vaccine will be started for healthcare, frontline workers and citizens above 60 years with co-morbidities starting January 10, 2022.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha